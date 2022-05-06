Consultant from Nenagh says not publishing daily Covid figures is a positive

A consultant from Nenagh says the move away from publishing daily Covid figures is a positive.

Dr Mary Ryan is a Consultant Endocrinologist in Barrington’s Hospital Limerick and Auteven in Kilkenny and she feels this decision is a way to allow people get back to normal.

She says there could be a case for publishing the figures once a week to remind people that we are still living with Covid.

However, Dr.Ryan says many people are sick of these updates and if there is a significant development we will be told :

” We all know we’re going to have to live with this… it’s not going to go away but it’s going to be like the flu we’re going to have to live with it.”

“I think we’ll hear about it if it’s a problem and sometimes we don’t need to hear every minute detail.”