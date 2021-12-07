Concerns expressed over impact of growing demand for Covid tests

A Tipperary councillor fears that people will stop going for Covid tests, as they become harder to secure with growing demand.

Last week, there were 10,000 tests in the South East region and appointments have been getting scarce.

Chairman of the Southern Regional Health Forum, Councillor Declan Burgess, fears that if this continues that people will stop trying to book tests.

“There is a growing demand, it was previously averaging about 10,000 tests a week, it now rose up to 13,000 for this surge period and actually last week, it was 17,000.

“So, there’s a similar demand now increasing this week, and expected next week.

“We were kind of presented with a lot of plans that the HSE have and I hope it is addressed in the next week, because people are now avoiding getting tests.”