Concern over impact of additional holiday on private sector

A Tipperary nursing home operator says the €1,000 bonus for frontline healthcare staff is well deserved.

The move announced by the government yesterday also includes a public holiday on March 18th.

Sandra Farrell from Patterson’s Nursing Home in Roscrea says it’s right that all staff in nursing homes are rewarded.

However she says further consideration should have been given to the impact the day of commemoration on March 18th will have on the private sector.

“The private employers are actually going to be the ones financially who are going to be hit by this public holiday.

“The minister said it was going to cost €50 million for the public sector but the private sector – we pay every fortnight – so with the new Bank Holiday and with St Patricks Day we give double pay also on Sundays so on that payroll alone on that fortnight we’ll have four double pay days.”