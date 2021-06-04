Concern over Covid hotspot in Limerick

People in the midwest region are being urged to be especially cautious about celebrations this June Bank Holiday weekend.

The warning comes from the Mid-West Major Emergency Management Group, as Limerick continues to experience a severe spike in Covid-19 cases.

In the fortnight up until Wednesday, there were more than 800 new cases in Limerick – giving it the highest incidence rate in the country.

By comparison, elsewhere in the midwest there were 48 new cases in Clare in the fortnight, and 32 in north Tipperary.

Ahead of the June Bank Holiday weekend, a statement has been issued by the Mid-West Major Emergency Management Group, which includes local authorities, hospital management and Garda divisions.

They say the vast majority of new cases are associated with indoor gatherings, and encourage the public to keep adhering to public health measures.

They’re also reminding the public to be extra conscious of the activity of Leaving Cert students, with the State exams to begin next Wednesday.

Walk-in and drive-thru Covid-19 testing centres remain in operation over the Bank Holiday weekend, including at Tyone, Nenagh from 9am to 7.45pm each day.