Change to walk-in Covid test times at Nenagh centre

New arrangements have been put in place from today for those seeking COVID-19 tests in Nenagh.

Due to the high numbers of people presenting at the COVID-19 Test Centre at Tyone walk-in or drive-in tests will now only be available from 8.30am to 1.30pm.

Tests can be booked for outside of these times until 7.45pm via the HSE website, or through your GP.

Pre-booking a COVID-19 test is strongly advised as it means you may experience fewer delays and that you will be tested at a time that is convenient to you.

The changes take effect from today and will be kept under review.

Demand for COVID-19 testing remains strong with over 1,100 tests conducted in Nenagh in the last week.