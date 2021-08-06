Cashel-Tipperary LEA among highest Covid rate in the country

There are significant disparities across Tipperary when it comes to Covid-19 infection rates in the last fortnight.

The Cashel-Tipperary Local Electoral Area has one of the highest rates in the country – 167 new cases were detected there giving it a 14-day rate of 610 cases per 100,000 people.

58 new cases were found in the Thurles area in that time, and 52 in the Newport area

However, the Nenagh and Cahir areas both have infection rates below 100 cases per 100,000 people in that time – among the lowest in the country.

Cashel-Tipperary: 167 (new cases) / 610 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport: 52 / 318

Thurles: 58 / 299

Roscrea-Templemore: 26 / 157

Carrick-on-Suir: 25 / 129

Clonmel: 29 / 119

Nenagh: 20 / 94

Cahir: 12 / 81