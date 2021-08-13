Cashel – Tipperary area still has highest incidence of Covid-19 in Premier County

The Cashel – Tipperary Local Electoral Area continues to have the highest 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Premier County.

Latest figures show there were 159 new cases in the LEA in the last fortnight bringing the incidence rate to almost 581 per 100,000 people.

This is above the national average of 422 per 100,000.

The Carndonagh local electoral area in Donegal was over four times as high, at 1,880 – but that’s down from over 2,100 last week.

The remaining seven Local Electoral Area’s in Tipperary all have figures below the national rate.

The lowest number of new cases over the last two weeks was in the Roscrea – Templemore Local Electoral Area with 19.

Cashel – Tipperary: 159 (new cases) 580.7 (cases per 100,000 people)

Carrick on Suir: 52/267.5

Thurles: 48/247.7

Newport: 45/275.1

Nenagh: 38/177.8

Clonmel: 34/139.9

Cahir: 27/183.5

Roscrea – Templemore: 19/114.5