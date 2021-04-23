Carrick on Suir records lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19

34 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tipperary last evening. They were among a total of 617 nationally.

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area is the only part of the county to surpass 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last fortnight.

There were 35 new cases in the area in the fortnight up until Monday midnight, giving it a 14-day rate of 164.

The next highest total in the county is Thurles with 16 new cases and 83 per 100,000 people.

By contrast, less than five new cases were reported in the fortnight in the Carrick-on-Suir Local Electoral Area.

Nenagh: 35 (new cases) / 164 (cases per 100,000 people)

Thurles: 16 / 83

Roscrea-Templemore: 13 / 78

Cahir: 9 / 61

Newport: 9 / 55

Clonmel: 11 / 45

Cashel-Tipperary: 7 / 26

Carrick-on-Suir: <5 / <5