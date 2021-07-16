Carrick on Suir Covid rates among lowest in the country

The Carrick-on-Suir Local Electoral Area is one of only three parts of the country to record a 14 day Covid-19 incidence rate of less than five cases per 100,000 people.

Figures for the fortnight up until Monday midnight show there were also fewer than five cases in the Carrick-on-Suir area in that time.

Only the Bagenalstown area in Carlow and Kanturk in Cork have similarly low incidence rates over the fortnight.

All eight areas of Tipperary recorded incidence rates below 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Cashel-Tipperary: 25 (new cases) / 91 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport: 12 / 73

Clonmel: 16 / 66

Nenagh: 13 / 61

Roscrea-Templemore: 6 / 36

Cahir: 5 / 34

Thurles: 6 / 31

Carrick-on-Suir: <5 / <5