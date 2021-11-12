Cahir Covid rates highest in the county

Three of Tipperary’s Local Electoral Areas are above the national average for Covid-19 cases in the last fortnight.

Cahir has the highest infection rate in the county after 229 new cases and a 14-day rate of 1,556 cases per 100,000 people.

The next highest 14-day rates are Nenagh with just over 1,300 and Carrick-on-Suir with just over 1,200.

The national rate over those two weeks was 924.

All eight of Tipp’s Local Electoral Areas recorded more than 100 new cases of the virus in that time.

Cahir: 229 (new cases) / 1556 (cases per 100,000 people)

Nenagh: 278 / 1301

Carrick-on-Suir: 234 / 1204

Roscrea-Templemore: 149 / 898

Cashel-Tipperary: 176 / 643

Newport: 105 / 642

Thurles: 109 / 562

Clonmel: 126 / 518

National rate: 924 cases per 100,000 people.