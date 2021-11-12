Cahir Covid rates highest in the county

Three of Tipperary’s Local Electoral Areas are above the national average for Covid-19 cases in the last fortnight.
Cahir has the highest infection rate in the county after 229 new cases and a 14-day rate of 1,556 cases per 100,000 people.
The next highest 14-day rates are Nenagh with just over 1,300 and Carrick-on-Suir with just over 1,200.
The national rate over those two weeks was 924.
All eight of Tipp’s Local Electoral Areas recorded more than 100 new cases of the virus in that time.
Cahir: 229 (new cases) / 1556 (cases per 100,000 people)
Nenagh: 278 / 1301
Carrick-on-Suir: 234 / 1204
Roscrea-Templemore: 149 / 898
Cashel-Tipperary: 176 / 643
Newport: 105 / 642
Thurles: 109 / 562
Clonmel: 126 / 518
National rate: 924 cases per 100,000 people.