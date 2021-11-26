Booster shots to be rolled out at Tipp vaccination centres from today

Details have been revealed about Tipperary’s first walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics for booster jabs.

Healthcare workers and people between 60-69 years old are being prioritised at the moment.

Later today at the Clonmel vaccination centre, a walk-in booster jab clinic will open for healthcare workers only from 1.15 to 4.45pm.

The same cohort will also be accommodated in Clonmel between 11.30am and 2pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Meanwhile, booster jabs for 60-69 year olds are available at a clinic in the Nenagh vaccination centre on Monday from 8.30am to 6pm.

Anyone attending for a booster should bring their vaccine record card, and five months must have elapsed since receiving your second dose.

As well as that, there are also two more walk-in clinics in Tipperary for people seeking their first or second Covid-19 vaccine jab.

They take place tomorrow (Saturday) in Clonmel from 9 to 11am and in Nenagh from 4 to 6pm.