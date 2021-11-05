Appointment only for Nenagh Covid test centre due to increased demand

The HSE is reminding the people of North Tipperary that they must pre-book their appointments if presenting for COVID-19 tests.

It comes as HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, which operates COVID testing centres across the Mid West region, including Nenagh, is now conducting more COVID-19 tests than at any other stage in the pandemic.

October saw a monthly high of over 43,000 tests completed in the region, including almost 7,900 in Nenagh.

A further 1,000 tests were conducted there between Monday and Wednesday of this week.

This surge in demand means that walk-in testing cannot be accommodated at this time, and tests are only available by booking in advance.

Ellen Rush, COVID-19 Testing Lead with HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, says it’s vital that people attend for their tests at the time of their appointments.

“Unfortunately if people show up at the wrong time it may not be possible for us to facilitate them with a test at the centre on that day.

“The management of traffic coming through the centre impacts on everybody who attends the centre. So if everybody attends at their allocated time the queues will move much faster through the system and people won’t have a long waiting time.

“It will also reduce the pressure on our staff who have worked tirelessly to provide a service since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Tests can be booked via https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/testing/get-tested/

The North Tipperary COVID Test Centre is located at Old Castlebrand Factory, Tyone, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, E45TY04.