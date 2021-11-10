Ahearn critical of some politicians stance on Covid

A Tipperary Oireachtas member has hit out at comments made by fellow politicians in the county in relation to the EU Digital Covid cert.

Senator Garret Ahearn raised the issue of increased uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine since the announcement last month of the continuation of the requirement to present a vaccine cert when entering restaurants and pubs.

During the discussion Minister of State Mary Butler referred to the how the opposition politicians were initially against the introduction of the Covid cert.

Senator Ahearn said this was particularly so in Tipperary.

“You’re totally correct in relation to the comments in relation to opposition. You know where I’m from and I’ve to listen to utter rubbish quite a lot in Tipperary from people who go with whichever way the wind blows every so often.

“Some of the comments made in terms of decisions that we’re making as a government to protect peoples lives is just outrageous.”