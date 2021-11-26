Ahearn calls for midnight curfew on weddings to be lifted

A Tipperary Senator has called for weddings to be made exempt from the midnight closing imposed on hospitality venues.

Senator Garret Ahearn raised the issue in the Upper House of the Oireachtas.

While agreeing that residents bars in hotel should come under the same guidelines as pubs and nightclubs he made the case for wedding guests to be allowed to celebrate a little later.

“If weddings are going to be on in hotels from 1 or 2 o’clock in the day they’re going to be there for 8 or 9 hours. What difference does it make if it closes at 12 or closes at 2 in the morning.

“Predominately residents at weddings are family members – its your brother, its your sister-in-law. You’re with them every day – it doesn’t really make a difference.

“There’s a real frustration for people who have had their weddings delayed three, four or five times in the last two years are now being told you can go ahead but even though you’re with your family every single day of the week you can’t be with them after 12 o’clock.”