Over 65,000 12 to 15 year olds sign up for Covid-19 vaccine

A local pharmacist is urging people to give serious thought to having their 12 to 15 year old children vaccinated against Covid.

The portal has now opened for this age group with in excess of 65,000 already signed up.

Permission has to be given from a parent or guardian to allow the children to be vaccinated.

Fethard pharmacist Jimmy O’Sullivan says its different from deciding whether they themselves should get the vaccine.

“Suddenly we’re deciding now for somebody else. A little bit of thought needs to go into it – maybe a little bit of research.”

“The evidence is there – the American data is coming back. They’ve been vaccinating for quite some time now in that age group and they’re very happy with the way it’s going.”

“Like everything there’s a few very minor, very few side effects similar to what the adults are getting – that flu type of symptoms.”

“But most 12 year olds have a good robust immune system. They’re very capable of dealing with this vaccine and they’ve been vaccinated all their life up to now so it’s nothing different.”