Tipperary had one of the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 over the last fortnight.

Latest figures show there were 697 cases per 100,000 people in the Premier County in the 14 days up to Tuesday last.

Only Laois and Waterford had higher rates with Clare having the 4th highest.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tipperary since the pandemic began now stands at nearly 50,500 with over 1,100 in the last fortnight alone.