Over 50,000 12 to 15 year olds registered for Covid-19 vaccine

GP’s, pharmacies and vaccination centres will be administering Covid 19 vaccines to 12 to 15 year olds from today and a Tipp GP is hoping for a strong uptake locally.

Over 50,000 teenagers in that age group had registered by the end of yesterday.

Nenagh based GP Pat Harrold told Tipp FM News it’s important that this cohort get vaccinated, particularly if they have long term health conditions or live with people who are high risk.

He said that vaccinating this group will help towards herd immunity against Covid 19 and its variants.

“As a doctor, working through this Covid pandemic, I’d hope that the uptake among the 12 to 15 year olds will be good.

“Any parent always takes the risks and the benefit into account.

“This vaccine is safe and effective and has been well studied by the European Medical Agency and it has close to 100% effectiveness in children, which means that they are extremely unlikely, between the ages of 12 and 15, to get it.”