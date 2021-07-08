32 Covid-19 cases reported in North Tipp over the last fortnight

There has been a slight increase in the number of Covid 19 cases across the Mid West, which takes North Tipp, Clare and Limerick into account.

In the past two weeks, there were 428 cases across the region, up from 403.

The HSE are also urging people to be aware of when they are fully vaccinated after their second dose or single shot vaccines.

Over the past 14 days, there have been 32 Covid 19 cases in North Tipperary, while there have been 323 in Limerick and 73 in Clare.

This increase follows a steady week-on-week decrease over the month of June.

HSE Mid West are currently investigating outbreaks in 12 workplaces, involving 100 cases and an estimated 77 close contacts.

The HSE are reminding people of the timeline for being fully vaccinated and how it varies with the different vaccines.

You are considered fully vaccinated seven days after the second dose of Pfizer, 14 days after the second dose of Moderna, 15 days after dose two of AstraZeneca and 14 days after the one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.