2,250% increase in Nenagh Covid rate

Four Local Electoral Areas in Tipperary have recorded Covid-19 rates above the national average in the last fortnight.

Nenagh has the highest rate in the county while Cashel – Tipperary has the lowest.

According to latest figures 378 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the Nenagh LEA in the two weeks to November 29th bringing the incidence rate up to 1,768 per 100,000 people which is the highest in County Tipperary.

By comparison Nenagh had the lowest infection rate in the county on October 1st at 75 per 100,000.

The latest data has Cahir at 1,691 cases per 100,000 while Carrick on Suir and Roscrea are also above the national average which stands at 1,316.

The Cashel – Tipperary LEA is the only one in the county with a figure below 1,000 – for the last fortnight it stands at 927 after 254 new cases were recorded.

15,292 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Tipperary since the pandemic began which is the 9th highest in the country.

Nenagh: 378 (new cases)/ 1768.6 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cahir: 249 / 1691.9

Carrick-on-Suir: 314 / 1615.2

Roscrea-Templemore: 257 / 1548.8

Clonmel: 307 / 1262.9

Thurles: 241 / 1243.4

Newport: 199 / 1216.8

Cashel-Tipperary: 254 /927.6

National rate: 389 cases per 100,000 people.