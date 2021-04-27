More than 120 cases detected in Nenagh Covid outbreak

A walk-in Covid-19 testing service opens in Nenagh this morning as health officials continue to manage a large community outbreak in the town.

Public Health Mid-West estimates that more than 120 cases have been detected in as part of the Nenagh outbreak since the start of April.

These involve cases from households, indoor social gatherings, schools, workplaces and community transmission.

More than 200 cases have been recorded in the wider north Tipp area since April 1st.

In response, a pop-up Covid-19 testing centre opens at the former Castlebrand factory at Tyone, Nenagh this morning.

The service will runs until next Monday from 8.30am-6.30pm daily, and it’s accessible to anybody living within 20 kilometres of the test centre.

The walk-in service is only for people without Covid symptoms, but who believe they may have been at risk of infection in the last fortnight.

Anybody attending must bring a photo ID, and children can also get tested if accompanied by a parent or guardian.