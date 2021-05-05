Construction on South Tipp solar park to commence within weeks

200 workers will be involved in the construction of a new solar park in south Tipperary in the coming months.

Danish solar energy firm Obton and their Irish partner Shannon Energy have announced that construction of their project at Horsepasture, between Cashel and Clonmel, will begin next month.

20,000 solar panels will be deployed at the site, and it’s expected to be connected to the National Grid by the end of the year.

The announcement comes as the two companies have confirmed the doubling their total portfolio and pipeline of projects to a total value of €750 million.