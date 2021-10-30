Conditional approval granted for Lough Derg Welcome Centre in Birdhill

Plans for the former creamery site in Birdhill have been given conditional approval by Tipperary County Council.

The development will lead to the creation of a Lough Derg Welcome Centre in the village.

The tourism development planned for Birdhill aims to attract in the region of 20,000 visitors a year.

The former creamery site in the village is to be developed to incorporate what’s described as a “Best of Lough Derg” retail and showcase space together with a café and visitor facilities.

The plans also include a children’s play area and a themed “Lough Derg” golf putting area on the 1.2 hectare site along with 41 car parking spaces.

The planning submission put to Tipperary County Council said people would be seven employed in phase one of the project proposed by Caroline and John Rice.

A second phase – which would be subject to a separate planning application -would see an expansion of the exhibition area and a 360 degree cinematic experience which will exhibit commissioned footage of the Lough Derg area.

Conditional approval was granted this week for phase one of the ambitious project.