Concerns raised over speeding near local school in Clerihan

Serious concerns have been raised about the speed of motorists passing by the local school in Clerihan.

Calls were made at this month’s meeting of the Clonmel Borough District for the installation of traffic calming measures in the area.

Local Councillor John Fitzgerald raised the issue saying it was a very busy area at school drop-off and collection times in particular.

“Depending on the time of year there’s a lot of agricultural equipment and machinery going by there.

“A lot of the children walk to school from the estates like Fernville and Ashlawn and have to cross the road at that point.

“Cars coming from either the Barne side or coming over from the village – if there was traffic calming along there it would make the experience much safer.”

The District Engineer is to visit the site over the next few weeks and observe the traffic.