Wide range of events in the Premier County to celebrate St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day Parades and events are planned right across the Premier County tomorrow.

They will include the traditional floats and marching bands as well as music and street entertainment.

A large outdoor concert and market takes place in Nenagh on St Patricks Day centred around the town historic district – this will include a number of performance stages, street entertainment and market stalls.

Carrick on Suir’s St Patricks Day Parade gets underway at 1pm tomorrow – with those taking part assembling at the Fair Green at 12.30.

The Clonmel festivities start at 3pm in Irishtown before making its way along O’Connell Street and finishing on Parnell Street.

All walking groups taking part in the Tipp Town parade are to meet at The Plan for 1.15pm while at the same time all trucks, tractors, cars and van meet at Supermacs.

The parade will start on the Limerick Road at 2pm and travel along Main Street.

Those taking part in the Thurles parade will assemble at 1.45 at the Jysk Store on Abbey Road before setting off at 2.15 and finishes in Liberty Square with music planned during the day as well.

One of the local St Patricks Day Parades will take in two counties – the Ballina – Killaloe parade will start from Ballina GAA car park at 2.30 and cross the bridge to the review stand on the Green in Killaloe.

Roscrea hosts its 43rd annual Parade on Friday starting at 3.30 while in Cashel there’s a 2 o’clock start taking from Lady’s Well. Bank Place, Friar Street, across the Green, down Boherclough, up Main Street to disperse at Feehan’s corner.

The Cahir parade will start at 12 noon from the Tipperary Road and make its way to The Square and dispersing at the Railway Station – this year an autism friendly quiet area will be provided by the post office

Meanwhile in Templemore a 30 piece brass band from France will take part in a two hour music extravaganza with the Thomas MacDonagh pipe band opening proceedings at 12 noon.

Remember that local diversions will be in place in a number of towns tomorrow due to St Patricks Day events.