Uisce Éireann focused on resolving ongoing issues with water supplies in Clonmel

Considerable efforts have been made to address the water supply issues in Clonmel according to Uisce Éireann.

Residents and businesses in the town have been hit by numerous outages and boil notices in recent times.

However the utility is committed to tackling the problems which have led to these disruptions

Operations Lead Colin Cunningham says it’s a work in progress.

“It is going to take time – there’s a large network there in Clonmel – a lot of it is quite old. The main element of works is the treatment plant upgrade so that’s the main Glenary water treatment plant that serves Clonmel. There’s a capital project approved for there. We’re going through detailed design at the moment – that’s hopefully due to start late this year or early next year.

“But we’ve also undertaken some advance works up in the Glenary treatment plant last year and we still have some works ongoing at the moment.

“All these works are bringing around improvements but it is going to take a couple of years for the main upgrade to be done at the plant.”