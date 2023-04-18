Two local GAA clubs get funding to update community walking tracks

Nationally €815,000 has been allocated for projects across the country with €40,000 making its way to the Premier County.

The funding from Minister Hildegard Naughton will enable upgrades such as lighting and improved surfaces.

Local Senator Garret Ahearn outlined the details of the Tipperary funding.

“The two GAA clubs that have been successful are Ballina GAA Club which will receive €15,000 and Galtee Rovers St Pecaun’s GAA Club in Bansha which will receive €25,000.

“This funding – which is coming from the Minister with responsibility for Public Health and Wellbeing, Minister Hildegard Naughton – will help our clubs to empower people to stay active all year round by creating safe and inclusive spaces for people of all ages and mobilities.”

Senator Ahearn has praised the efforts of the clubs in securing this funding.

“It’s a once-off national funding which has been given to GAA clubs across the country and its designed to make community walking tracks located on GAA grounds more accessible to people.

“This has been really successful in other areas across the county and to see these two clubs receive funding is very significant. I want to congratulate the boards of management of the two clubs and to wish them well with this funding.”