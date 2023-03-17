Tipperary festivities trade Blue and Yellow for Green today

Music and parades are the order of the day across Tipperary today with St Patrick’s Day celebrations taking place in towns and villages across the county.

Parades are planned for Carrick on Suir, Tipp Town, Thurles, Ballina, Clonmel, Roscrea and Cahir among others.

Meanwhile a large outdoor concert and market takes place in Nenagh today – this will include a number of performance stages, street entertainment and market stalls.

A 30 piece brass band from France will take part in a two hour music extravaganza in Templemore with the Thomas MacDonagh pipe band opening proceedings at 12 noon.

Remember that local diversions will be in place in a number of towns due to the St Patricks Day festivities.