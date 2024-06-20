Suir Haven to benefit from cycling marathon

A local cycling club is taking on an epic task this weekend to raise vital funds for the Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre in Thurles.

They will cycle over 400 kilometres in a single day as they do a lap of Tipperary.

Suir Haven offers emotional support, practical help, information and education to anyone with a cancer diagnosis, their Carers and family members.

12 members of the Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club will take to the roads of the Premier County leaving Mary Willies at 3.30am on Saturday morning

Club secretary Joe Clohessy says people have been extremely generous with their original target of raising €10,000 already reached.