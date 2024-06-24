Smith calls for integration not segregation for the coming year

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Smith has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Thurles – Templemore Municipal District.

The Roscrea Councillor topped the poll in the recent local elections.

Michael Smith had come in for quite a bit of criticism for his stance on housing asylum seekers in Racket Hall Hotel in recent months.

Speaking to Tipp FM following todays AGM in Thurles he outlined what he wants to see for the year ahead.

“A year of integration not segregation and what I mean by that is all the tremendous work that the groups are doing in Roscrea, Templemore and Thurles in welcoming – in offering their services in offering their time – voluntary groups, community groups, sporting groups. And I think its important that us – not as political leaders – but as community leaders that have been elected to show that leadership and to ensure that any funds that can be got for them will be got and I will certainly be doing my damndest to ensure that happens.”

Independent Councillor Micheál Lowry will serve as Leas Cathaoirleach of the District for the next 12 months.

He is of the view that it makes no difference who is chair once all the councillors work together.

“It doesn’t really matter who has the power. I think what we collectively need to do is consciously work together. We’re all elected to do a job and I think the only way you deliver for your district and your constituents is by working together. I think the last five year term of the Thurles district showed that when people cooperate you can deliver and I think we need to carry that ethos forward for the next five years.”