Security concerns about West Tipp walkway

Residents of a West Tipp village have expressed their concerns about plans for a public walkway to the rear of their houses.

People in Limerick Junction say they were taken totally unawares when they learned of proposals to build part of a walk from Solohead Cross behind 29 homes in the village on the N24 near Tipp Town.

Catherine Sheridan has lived in Limerick Junction for 30 years – she says having the path running at the back of their homes is leading to fears of criminal activity.

Residents are also highlighting the lack of consultation with them by the local authority.

“We found out by chance about the Council proposal to do the public walkway behind our homes. Nobody ever wrote to us or called to our homes to consult us about it. The part we are worried about is where the proposed walkway would pass just outside our back yard.

“We are seriously worried about the security risks that go with that. No vehicle will be able to drive on the walkway so the Gardaí will not be able to attend any crime location except on foot. There’s a crime risk to us all – to our children, our grandchildren and to other vulnerable people such as the elderly that live alone here.”