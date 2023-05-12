Ryan: Littleton Labyrinth could be a gamechanger for the area

It’s hoped a tourism venture in mid-Tipp will get further funding under the Just Transition Fund.

Eight counties qualify for the scheme which is aimed at supporting areas impacted by the ending of peat extraction.

€68 million has been awarded to Fáilte Ireland under the fund for a number of regenerative tourism projects across those counties.

The Littleton Labyrinth is an ambitious plan for a 23 kilometre trail along the old railway line across the bog.

Local Councillor Sean Ryan says the project would be a huge boost for the area.

“The closure of the Briquette factory – while there are some businesses operating there like Sabrina Marketing – it was a huge hit to the local economy.

“A number of ancillary industries were affected – we’ve lost the post office since a number of shops, the butchers shop and so on has closed. And really this money will hopefully regenerate the area and regenerate tourism and give a vibrancy to the area and hopefully help a lot of these ancillary businesses to develop as well.”

Councillor Ryan says the Labyrinth could be a game-changer for Littleton.

“It starts in Killeens at Ballynonty working right across as far as Lough Doire Bhile and then the second phase – hopefully we get funding for it – will go right across to the County bounds with County Laois. So it is absolutely huge.

“All you have to do is look at what The Greenway has done for Waterford and just see the tourism it has brought for places like Kilmacthomas down as far as Dungarvan – just the huge vibrancy – and the same with the Blueway in Clonmel.

“We’re hoping to replicate that with the whole Labyrinth going right across the bog.”