Roscrea’s Glebe Park users will finally ‘See the Light’

Long-running efforts to repair lighting at a popular amenity in Roscrea have borne fruit.

The situation around the ornate lights at Glebe Park has been dragging on for some time.

According to local Councillor Shane Lee there was an ongoing difference of opinion over who was responsible for the maintenance of the ornate lighting.

“All stakeholders came to the table and we’ve got a positive solution where Tipperary County Council are now going to be the main stakeholder and the ones responsible for the lights in the Glebe.

“Work has started and everything is in order – in the next few days we’ll see a positive result for the Glebe Playground and for residents and the people of the wider community of Roscrea.”