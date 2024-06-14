Rock to go red for World Blood Donor Day

The Rock of Cashel, the GPO and Kilkenny Castle are among landmarks around the country turning red to mark World Blood Donor Day.

They’ll be illuminated and lit up in red to highlight the need for continued blood donations during the summer.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says the summer months can be a challenging time due to a dip in numbers giving blood.

They need to collect around 3,000 donations a week to maintain the national blood supply, and says O positive is the blood type in most demand.