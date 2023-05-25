Retro Cannonball Run stopping off in Cashel this weekend

A cavalcade of classic cars will descend on the Premier County later this week as part of a fundraiser for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Retro Cannonball will take place over two days – it starts in Wexford on Friday and make its way through Waterford City and along the Copper Coast before heading to an overnight stop in Cork city.

On Saturday the cars will travel from Cork to Tullamore taking in The Vee with a lunch stop at Brú Ború in Cashel where people can see the classic car convoy up close and get some photos.

Around 100 cars ranging from E-Type Jaguars and Ferrari 348 GTS to Mini Coopers and VW Beetles will be taking part.