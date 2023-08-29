Restrictions placed on South Tipp water supply

Overnight restrictions have been put in place for people on the Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply to help reservoir levels recover.

The announcement by Uisce Éireann comes just days after a boil water notice was lifted.

Uisce Éireann says the night-time restrictions on the Ardfinnan Regional Water Supply are necessary to ensure a daytime supply for those on the scheme.

The restrictions, which are in place from 9pm each evening to 7am the following morning, are required due to help reservoir level recover.

The areas affected include Ardfinnan, Newcastle, Poulatar, Ballyclerihan, Poulmucka and surrounding areas. Some customers may experience reduced pressure while others may experience water outages.

Water levels are being reviewed daily and the restrictions will run until Friday, September 1st. Not all areas will be impacted each night.

The move comes after a boil notice on the Ardfinnan supply was lifted earlier this week having been in place since early July.

Uisce Éireann’s Colin Cunningham said: “We understand the impact restrictions have on a community but, after recent issues at the water treatment plant, they are essential to allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day. We thank the community for their support and ask them to consider their water usage in the days ahead.”

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.