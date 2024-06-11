Rathcabbin residents concerned about use of former nursing home

A Concerned Residents Group has been formed in Rathcabbin to highlight issues around plans to house refugees in a former nursing home in the area.

They say it’s because it’s a remote location with no services as the village now has no shop, no public transport, no GP or health services, no dentist, and no school.

William Rigney has told Tipp Today they were originally informed it would be for Ukrainians with disabilities but they now believe an application has been made to IPAS to offer it as emergency accommodation for international protection applicants.