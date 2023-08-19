Podge flying the Tipp flag at the ‘Nose of Tralee’

Voting closes on Monday for the annual ‘Nose of Tralee’ competition.

Tipperary is represented this year by Podge, a three year old Pugalier from Thurles.

The competition to find the best pet in Ireland is now in its 10th year.

One pet from each county has been selected for the final with the public able to vote each day for their favourite.

Podge’s ‘ extreme head tilt’ has proved extremely popular – his owner Jenny describes him as a lovable rogue with a heart of gold.

“When you mention like his favourite words or even I would be mentioning dogs names he’ll tilt from side-to-side.

“I suppose read his story and if you can at all vote for Podge and hopefully he can become the Nose of Tralee 2023.

Voting is open to the public until the 21st of August, and people can vote for Podge once every 24 hours on the following link.

https://m.shortstack.page/MzDnBZ?sre=XGD5x7UnDnDlJ