North Tipp Men’s Shed group looking for a permanent home

The Nenagh group are hoping to acquire a space in the town from which they can operate full time and accommodate members old and new.

Over the years they have attempted to find a premises but have been met with road blocks, from high costs, to lack of support from the county council, and most recently a refusal by the HSE for one of their buildings.

They have launched a GoFundMe which they hope will raise the necessary funds to secure a site to construct their own structure of their own design.

Speaking to Tipp FM their secretary Mick White said the Men’s Shed is invaluable and has helped where state services have failed.

“I got into the habit of just being at home on my own and even when I went back to work I was just going to work and going home and staying on my own and it affected me very adversely. After Christmas this year I just got lower and lower and had suicidal thoughts. I have had three lads that I know very well come to me in the last 10 days and say that they are suffering with depression and anxiety. The HSE’s response to the loneliness the depression and anxiety epidemic that this country is facing has been abysmal.”

The chair of the Nenagh Men’s Shed says they will succeed in finding themselves a permanent location.

Last year they held an open day and Ted Knight says many of the men who came dropped off over time due to the lack of space.

He says the shed is an outlet that many men need, and can offer an avenue and safe space to speak to others when you are struggling.

Ted says they will keep fighting to find a location because of the benefits he has seen by being a member, telling Tipp FM he got involved following the death of his wife.

“This is a need that is wanted in men, because I lost my good lady about three years ago and I very nearly went off the rails and it is very easy to go off the rails, under these conditions and men are not brave enough usually until they really get to know one another to share this anguish and anxiety about these things. After the loss then came the Covid thing, which is like being in jail.”