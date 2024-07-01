McGrath: People in limbo about arrival of International Protection Applicants

There is huge anger and frustration at the lack of information on the arrival of International Protection Applicants to a town centre hotel in Clonmel.

That’s the view of local TD Mattie McGrath who first highlighted the issue last February.

Confirmation was finally received last week that 87 people were to be housed at Hearns Hotel on Parnell Street.

On Tipp Today earlier Deputy McGrath said the lack of information is still a problem.

“The lead person they have dealing with the communication for the Public Engagement team is on annual leave and she will be for another week. I approached Joe O’Brien, the Minister of State, two weeks ago asking who am I going to talk to – he said nobody unless you’re talking to her because she knows it all. This is the kind of communication we’re getting. I’ve been in Dundrum over the weekend and the same story there – they’re in limbo. No communication whatsoever.”