McGrath criticises ongoing lack of information on asylum seekers

The lack of information on the imminent arrival of International Protection Applicants to a town centre hotel in Clonmel has been raised in the Dáil.

Deputy Mattie McGrath questioned the Taoiseach on the situation at Hearns Hotel and also at Dundrum House Hotel.

The Independent TD first highlighted the issue on January 28th when rumours began to circulate that Hearns was to be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

Confirmation was finally received this week that 87 people are going into the facility.

“Where is this going to stop? There’s absolutely no engagement with anybody in Clonmel – elected or unelected – or anybody else about this and here we have it happening in the coming week I’m told.

“This is just not good enough. This is one of our landmark buildings in Clonmel – the famous Bianconi journeys started there – these rumours were there all the time and people engaging and asking and we couldn’t get information as elected representatives. Its shocking the way the elected representatives are treated here and the public.”

However Taoiseach Simon Harris has rejected the claims from Deputy McGrath.

“There are liaison people – community liaison team, community engagement team. Its factually incorrect to say there’s none. There is a community engagement team in the Department of Children and Integration – they are contactable to you as an Oireachtas member. I’m sure you have their email address as I have and they should be in a position to come back to you. There should always be a good flow of information and I’m happy to engage with you on it.”