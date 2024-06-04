Major turnout for Dundrum information meeting

Over 300 people attended a public meeting around plans to house International Protection Applicants in Dundrum House Hotel.

The hotel is currently home to people fleeing the war in Ukraine who have been there for over a year and a half.

The Department of Integration has now reached agreement with the hotel owners to start housing asylum seekers – however its claimed the overall numbers of around 280 will remain the same as some of the Ukrainian families have left.

Jennifer Taylor is one of the organisers of the two information meetings held in the area since the news broke.

“The next step is to take action and to let the government know that we’re no longer going to sit down. Every town and village is going through the same crisis and if enough people talk out we might be heard eventually.

“We need to keep talking, we need to take action and we need to keep moving.”