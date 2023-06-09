Local winners of National Lottery Good Causes Awards revealed

The Premier county’s winners were Tipperary Town Revitalisation, Ballina Ladies Football Club, Boher Community Development Group and Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre.

The awards, which aim to celebrate innovative work carried out by projects, clubs and individuals who have received support from Good Causes Funding,

The four finalists, along with 133 others from other counties, will now compete for a place in the National Finals judging phase this month.

The national finalists will be selected from this for the ceremony taking place in October in Kildare.