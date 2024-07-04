Local property owner denies plans to house refugees

The owner of Kilmoyler House near Cahir says it is not going to be used as a refugee Accommodation Centre.

Rumour have been circulated online that there are plans to move asylum seekers into the 300 year old building.

A group calling itself Tipperary Concerned Residents is calling for a protest to be held there this weekend.

Donal Keating says he bought the house and land about six years ago to farm it.

He says there is no truth to the rumours.

Donal says his property is being targeted by anti-immigration protestors because of his former links to Racket Hall in Roscrea.

And he says he was against the plans to bring asylum seekers to Racket Hall while he was a shareholder, and was bought out by his former partners before they went ahead with it.