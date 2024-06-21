Kelly: Government greed impacting on Borrisokane

The government has been accused of reneging on an agreement given to the local community in Borrisokane.

The imminent eviction of 20 families from Direct Provision accommodation in the town has been raised in the Dáil by Deputy Alan Kelly..

96 people were welcomed into the town in 2019 and are now seen as an intrinsic part of the local community.

At the time assurances were given by Government that the Riverside Apartments would be their permanent home.

Deputy Kelly says the people of Borrisokane are going to fight to keep the families – which includes 27 primary school children – in the town.

“This is going to create a dangerous precedent because what its really saying is the commercialisation of human suffering – the promotion of greed – will take precedent because this government will support taking out these applicants who now have status, putting in new applicants because there’s greater profit in it than actually allowing them to use HAP.

“When will you reverse this policy and ensure that integration means integration permanently and not just while its profitable.”

Minister of State with Responsibility for Integration Joe O’Brien accepts that the letter given to the community in Borrisokane may have led to some confusion.

“I’ve read the letter that you’re talking about Deputy and I have to say I can understand why people would have been misled by the wording on it. That’s deeply unfortunate I know – I’ve read it.

“I have been enquiring as to the level of supports that have been provided to residents there to source alternative accommodation and I’m looking to see if we can do more in that regard. My understanding is they’re being offered some alternatives.”