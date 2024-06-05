Goldsboro: Water issues in Moyglass area not acceptable

Repeated issues with water services in the Slieveardagh area of Tipperary are not acceptable according to a local representative.

Councillor Imelda Goldsboro raised the issue at the recent meeting of the Carrick on Suir Municipal District.

She highlighted the ongoing issues in the likes of Moyglass, Grangebarry and Ballinure.

While upgrade works are underway Councillor Goldsboro says water should be a basic service.

“They’re out of water every evening from 5 o’clock – it doesn’t return until the following morning or maybe late, after midnight. It’s effecting farmers, vulnerable people and young families. They have been linking in with Irish Water – they have been logging it, they have been reporting it. They’re finding it very frustrating – there’re no communication. They don’t know when it’s going – they don’t know when it’s coming back.”

Councillor Goldsboro says a solution needs to be found and the locals kept up to date.

“For the last six months its been a living nightmare for those living in the Moyglass area and right now that’s not good enough. People are getting up in the middle of the night to do the washing, turn on the dishwasher. Those with kids in the morning trying to get them prepared for school or elderly people, even farmers.

“Like its an absolute disgrace – Irish Water has no notice given to the people, they don’t know what’s going on around them.”