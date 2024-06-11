Father of two from West Tipp dies in Australian accident

A father of two from Tipperary has died in an accident in Australia during the weekend.

Kevin Ivers who was in his 30s and originally from Pearse Park, Golden, reportedly died in a car accident in Perth on Sunday.

He is survived by his fiancée Rhyllie Vane and his sons aged three and five, parents, siblings, extended family and many friends in Australia and Golden.

Mr Ivers ran Golden Plant Hire in Perth.

No funeral arrangements have been made and are likely to be announced in the coming days.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to help Mr Ivers’ family travel to Australia and support his immediate family during this very difficult time.

The page has raised €28,970 from over 300 donors so far.