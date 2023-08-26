Events cancelled following Clonmel tragedy

Following the tragic events of last evening a number of events in the Clonmel area have been cancelled.

Clonmel Pride have announced they are not going ahead with their Pride Parade and Pride at the Plaza planned as part of the Clonmel Pride Festival today

The Newcastle Community First Responders group have decided not to hold tomorrow’s Emergency Services Day in Newcastle

Clonmel Athletic Club have postponed the Boston half-marathon which was due to take place tomorrow.

All TSDL games involving Clonmel teams are also off as is the Premier Intermediate hurling game between Moyne/Templetuohy and St. Mary’s.

The Clonmel park-run will not be going ahead today.