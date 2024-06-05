Efforts underway to restore water to thousands of South Tipp homes

A boil water notice is in place for all customers served by the Ardfinnan Regional Scheme.

It follows a burst main on the supply which has left around 12,000 homes and businesses without water today.

A large area is impacted including all of Ardfinnan and surrounding areas, Grange, Knocklofty, Newcastle, Clerihan, the Market Hill and Red City area of Fethard, the Clonmel side of the bridge in Cahir as well as the Tipperary Road and Mitchelstown Road and also in Ballingarrane as far as the Cahir road roundabout in Clonmel.

Colin Cunningham is Operations Lead with Uisce Éireann.

“The Ardfinnan Regional Scheme is experiencing an outage at present. Parts of the scheme were subjected to night time restrictions to help reservoir levels recover in recent days – however last night the raw water main supplying the plant burst. The whole scheme is now experiencing an outage. Repairs to the burst are well underway and alternative water supplies are being deployed throughout the scheme to assist customers.”

“In order to restore supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers increased flows will be put through the plant. This may result in impacts to treated water quality and elevated turbidity. For this reason a boil water notice is being issued to protect the health of customers. We are working to restore normal supply as quickly as possible.”