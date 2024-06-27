Dualla solar farm opposition continues

Local concern is continuing to build in Dualla over the proposed construction of a large solar farm near the village.

Power Capital Renewable Energy Limited has made an application to the local authority for the construction of a solar PV development across almost 130 hectares in four sites with a 40 year lifespan.

A third public meeting is taking place in Dualla tonight to highlight concerns that many people have in the area regarding this proposal.

Speaking on Tipp Today, local landowner Keith Barry says these projects are senselessly being pushed on rural communities.

The public meeting will take place this evening in the Dualla Community Hall at 8pm.