Dolla Graveyard Committee call for clarity on access to burial ground

It’s claimed the owners of Kilboy Estate are effectively controlling access to Dolla Graveyard.

The local graveyard committee say the placing of electronic locks on the gates to the burial grounds is not acceptable.

The graveyard is located within Kilboy Estate with access from the public road.

Dr Tom Collins from the Dolla Graveyard Committee told Tipp Today earlier that the cemetery is owned by Tipperary County Council who advised them to ask the owners of Kilboy as a gesture of good will to remove the locks.

“For us that is akin to a situation where the biggest boy in the schoolyard grabs the football and tells the other children they can’t play and the teacher appeals to the boy as a gesture of good will to return the football.

“We believe there is a need to legally ensure the unimpeded access to this graveyard.”